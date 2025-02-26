You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / CCRTA to Launch Senior Service Coordinator with New Grant

CCRTA to Launch Senior Service Coordinator with New Grant

February 26, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) has been approved for a grant to launch a senior service coordinator.

Administrator Tom Cahir says the $198,310 grant will help older residents access their mobility services for groceries, healthcare appointments, and more with programs like their dial-a-ride SmartDART. 

“Older adults have a little bit of a problem with all the smart phone apps, downloading apps, and the like. I was surprised that all of the Council on Aging directors consistently said that they had older adults that didn’t feel comfortable or knowledgeable in downloading the app and summoning one of our vehicles.” 

Cahir said that he and other staff of the CCRTA will meet this week on how best to execute the funds for a full-time position. 

He added that the CCRTA is looking to further advocate for senior mobility, including working with the RMV on alternative transit options for those whose time it is to hang up the keys.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 