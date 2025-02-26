CCRTA to Launch Senior Service Coordinator with New Grant

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) has been approved for a grant to launch a senior service coordinator.

Administrator Tom Cahir says the $198,310 grant will help older residents access their mobility services for groceries, healthcare appointments, and more with programs like their dial-a-ride SmartDART.

“Older adults have a little bit of a problem with all the smart phone apps, downloading apps, and the like. I was surprised that all of the Council on Aging directors consistently said that they had older adults that didn’t feel comfortable or knowledgeable in downloading the app and summoning one of our vehicles.”

Cahir said that he and other staff of the CCRTA will meet this week on how best to execute the funds for a full-time position.

He added that the CCRTA is looking to further advocate for senior mobility, including working with the RMV on alternative transit options for those whose time it is to hang up the keys.