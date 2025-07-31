Centerville playground renovation starting up

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CENTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable says construction activities will commence in the coming weeks at Centerville Playground.

The project includes renovation of the playground, redevelopment of the retaining wall, and construction of an accessible parking lot.

Completion is anticipated by early Spring 2026.

Work will occur Monday through Friday from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is anticipated to be contained within the playground site and adjacent Centerville Recreation Building parking lot. The rec building will remain open for scheduled programming.

Last year, hazardous conditions were observed at the Centerville Playground, leading Barnstable officials to close the site indefinitely.

Renovation plans have been in the works for several years, as the project received Community Preservation Commission funding.