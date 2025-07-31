You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Centerville playground renovation starting up

Centerville playground renovation starting up

July 31, 2025

Image provided by the Town of Barnstable.

CENTERVILLE – The Town of Barnstable says construction activities will commence in the coming weeks at Centerville Playground.

The project includes renovation of the playground, redevelopment of the retaining wall, and construction of an accessible parking lot.

Completion is anticipated by early Spring 2026.

Work will occur Monday through Friday from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is anticipated to be contained within the playground site and adjacent Centerville Recreation Building parking lot. The rec building will remain open for scheduled programming.

Last year, hazardous conditions were observed at the Centerville Playground, leading Barnstable officials to close the site indefinitely.

Renovation plans have been in the works for several years, as the project received Community Preservation Commission funding.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

