Cicadas making quite the buzz on Upper Cape

FALMOUTH – Cicadas are out in full force and making quite the buzz as summer gets closer.

Barnstable County officials say Brood XIV (“fourteen”) periodical cicadas appear once every 17 years, emerging in huge numbers on Cape.

Towns like Bourne, Sandwich, Mashpee and Falmouth have reported noticeable increases in their signature loud buzz. The mid-Cape is also forecasted to see growing numbers of cicadas throughout June.

Their noise can reach up to 100 decibels, about the same as a lawnmower.

County bug experts said they are hairless to people and pets, but young trees may need to be covered with mesh to prevent cicadas from laying eggs in branches. Meshes should have holes no greater than one centimeter across.

They added that pesticides are not very effective against cicadas.

Once mating and egg laying is done by mid summer, the bugs will return to the soil until another 17 years from now.