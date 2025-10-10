Coastal storm to impact Cape and Islands over holiday weekend

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service in Boston says a storm moving up the east coast on Columbus Day weekend will bring a period of gusty, potentially damaging winds to Southern New England, especially Cape Cod and the Islands.

The weather service says strongest winds will occur between late Sunday and Monday afternoon. Forecasters say gusts locally could top 50 miles per hour.

Eversource says it is gearing up to respond to any power outages.

The Cape and Islands are also under a Coastal Flood Watch for those two days. The weather service says one-to-two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.