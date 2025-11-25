You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Comment period open for Cape Cod Canal bridge replacement environmental impact report

November 25, 2025

An image of the proposed replacement for the Sagamore Bridge.

BOURNE – A public hearing is coming up next month after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation filed the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the replacement of the Cape Cod Bridges under the National Environmental Policy Act.

MassDOT says the filing of the comprehensive document represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the project. To view the report and leave comments, visit the state website.

The comment period is active through January 5th.

MassDOT will host a hearing about the environmental report at Mass Maritime Academy, Admiral’s Hall, on December 16th, at 6 p.m.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


