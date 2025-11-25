Comment period open for Cape Cod Canal bridge replacement environmental impact report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – A public hearing is coming up next month after the Massachusetts Department of Transportation filed the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the replacement of the Cape Cod Bridges under the National Environmental Policy Act.

MassDOT says the filing of the comprehensive document represents a significant milestone in the advancement of the project. To view the report and leave comments, visit the state website.

The comment period is active through January 5th.

MassDOT will host a hearing about the environmental report at Mass Maritime Academy, Admiral’s Hall, on December 16th, at 6 p.m.