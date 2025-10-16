Community Development Partnership president to step down after more than a decade

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

ORLEANS – The head of the Community Development Partnership in Orleans has announced he will step down next summer.

Jay Coburn has been president and CEO for 13 years. He says in that time, thanks to the dedication of staff and partners, the CDP has made significant progress, expanding affordable housing opportunities, strengthening small businesses, and deepening their impact across the Lower and Outer Cape.

Coburn says that CDP is in good financial shape, and in a position for continued growth.

He will officially step down on June 30th, 2026. “This is a planned transition, and the Board and leadership team have already put in place a thoughtful process to ensure continuity, stability, and growth for the CDP’s future.”

Programs and services will continue without interruption.