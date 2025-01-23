Connecticut Man Sentenced for Martha’s Vineyard Bank Robbery

TISBURY – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard.

Romane Andrew Clayton, 22 of New Haven, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting by being the lookout during the armed robbery of the Tisbury Rockland Trust Bank that took place in 2022 with Omar Johnson, Tevin Porter and Miquel Jones.

Porter and Jones are yet to be sentenced.

A Connecticut man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for his role in a Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery.

Romane Andre Clayton, 22, of New Haven, Conn., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to four years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. In September 2024, Clayton pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting bank robbery. In March 2023, Clayton was indicted by a federal grand jury and a superseding indictment was filed in April 2023.

Clayton met Omar Johnson, Tevin Porter and Miquel Jones in Martha’s Vineyard on Nov. 16, 2022 to plan a bank robbery. Jones identified the bank they would be robbing and provided the others with dark-colored clothing and plastic masks that resembled an elderly man with exaggerated facial features. On the morning of Nov. 17, 2022, the group drove to the area of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury. Porter, Jones and Johnson hid in bushes near the rear of the bank, and Clayton drove their car to the Manuel Correllus State Forest. Clayton then rode a bicycle back to the bank, where he stood outside to serve as a lookout during the robbery. Clayton had a walkie talkie to communicate with the others inside the bank.

As bank employees arrived to open the bank for the day, Porter, Jones and Johnson forced their way through the rear door of the Rockland Trust Bank in Tisbury. The men were armed with two semi-automatic handguns and wearing the clothes and masks that Jones had provided. Once inside the bank, one of the individuals held a gun to the head of one of the bank employees, forced the employee to open the bank’s vault and took approximately $39,100. The bank employees were bound with duct tape and plastic zip ties while their belongings were searched and the robbers demanded access to one of their vehicles.

Jones, Porter and Johnson then left the bank in an employee’s car, picked up Clayton outside the bank and drove to the Manuel Correllus State Forest where they abandoned the employee’s car in a parking lot. They then fled in the vehicle that Clayton had left for purposes of their escape.

Later that morning, Porter and Clayton left Martha’s Vineyard together on a ferry. Meanwhile, Johnson and Jones drove to a local farm associated with Jones’s landscaping job to dispose of the equipment that had been used during the bank robbery. At the farm, they buried the two firearms used in the robbery in a hole in the ground and burned the remainder of the robbery equipment, including the plastic masks.

After the evidence was disposed of, Jones returned home to his residence where he hid the approximately $39,100 that had been stolen from the bank, in his bedroom under a bureau. Johnson left Martha’s Vineyard, reconvened with Porter and Clayton in Woods Hole and then drove them to the area of Johnson’s home in New Hampshire.

In December 2024 Jones was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Johnson and Porter have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office; Massachusetts State Police; the Tisbury, West Tisbury, Edgartown, Chilmark, Oak Bluffs, Aquinnah, Canterbury (N.H.) and New Haven (Conn.) Police Departments; United States Postal Inspection Service; Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and United States Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan C. Cleary of the Criminal Division is prosecuting the case.