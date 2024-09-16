Court Grants Hearing Motion on Joint Base Gun Range Proposal

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – The Suffolk Superior Court has granted a motion for an expedited hearing to address the Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s (APCC) public records request on the proposed Joint Base Cape Cod machine gun range.

A court-ordered counsel will address the request by the end of this week on the matter.

“APCC is pleased that the court ordered counsel for the parties to return for a further court conference in one week to discuss the matter further.

The National Guard recently solicited bids for the project and funds are set to expire on the 30th, though the EPA has not given a go-ahead and neighbors have expressed concern over environmental impact. The Guard says a range would be safe and cut down on training costs.

Meanwhile, The National Academies will host a meeting October 30 between Army National Guard officials and the EPA on the proposed range. The experts would be asked to discuss monitoring approaches, impacts on groundwater, and more.