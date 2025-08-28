CVS Paying Settlement To Resolve MassHealth Drug Prices Lawsuit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has secured a settlement of over twelve-million dollars with CVS benefiting MassHealth for failure to comply with prescription drug pricing regulations.

Campbell says CVS Pharmacy Inc. allegedly charged the state’s Medicaid program higher prices than they offered to the general public for the same drugs.

CVS will review prescription drug pricing for MassHealth members to ensure that the program is not overcharged in the future.

CVS allegedly offered lower drug prices to cash-paying customers through a discount program administered by a company called ScriptSave, but evaded its responsibility to report and bill MassHealth those lower, discounted rates. The A.G. alleged that this conduct violated Massachusetts pricing regulations, which require pharmacies to charge MassHealth the lowest price they charge any other customer.

A complaint filed in federal court also included the attorneys general of Connecticut, Indiana, and Oklahoma.