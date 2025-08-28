You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / CVS Paying Settlement To Resolve MassHealth Drug Prices Lawsuit

CVS Paying Settlement To Resolve MassHealth Drug Prices Lawsuit

August 28, 2025

Photo courtesy of Mike Mozart

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has secured a settlement of over twelve-million dollars with CVS benefiting MassHealth for failure to comply with prescription drug pricing regulations.

Campbell says CVS Pharmacy Inc. allegedly charged the state’s Medicaid program higher prices than they offered to the general public for the same drugs.

CVS will review prescription drug pricing for MassHealth members to ensure that the program is not overcharged in the future.

CVS allegedly offered lower drug prices to cash-paying customers through a discount program administered by a company called ScriptSave, but evaded its responsibility to report and bill MassHealth those lower, discounted rates. The A.G. alleged that this conduct violated Massachusetts pricing regulations, which require pharmacies to charge MassHealth the lowest price they charge any other customer.

A complaint filed in federal court also included the attorneys general of Connecticut, Indiana, and Oklahoma. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 