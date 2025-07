Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – A cyanobacteria alert has been issued for a Barnstable pond.

Town officials have been notified of the potentially toxic blooms for Hinckley’s Pond. Officials urge visitors to avoid contact with any algae blooms and keep pets away.

Children are also susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion while swimming.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod’s monitoring data is posted on their interactive map.