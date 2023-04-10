DA Will Not Prosecute Non-MA Residents Seeking Abortion Services

HYANNIS – As abortion services come to Cape Cod and the Islands, District Attorney Rob Galibois has reaffirmed his stance on those seeking such services from out-of-state.

He said that he would not prosecute anyone who came to his jurisdiction for abortion services if they are from an area where it is illegal.

“That prosecutor they want to bring a case is going to need our local district attorney to work with them to issue subpoenas to compel the service providers to attend whatever prosecution is going on—to produce certain records,” said Galibois.

“Prosecutor out of state that wants to prosecute a woman for abortion in some state where it’s illegal would need the assistance of this DA’s office to go forward and I am not going to help in that regard.”

The local region has been described as a abortion services desert by lawmakers including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr.

Nonprofit Health Imperatives will provide medical abortion at all seven of its locations across the region beginning mid to late summer.