Higgins Scores Endorsements of Two Retired Cape Cod Police Chiefs

August 30, 2022

Daniel Higgins

BARNSTABLE – Attorney Dan Higgins has received the endorsement of two retired Cape Cod police chiefs in his bid for Cape and Islands District Attorney. 

Former Barnstable Chief Paul MacDonald and former Yarmouth Chief Peter Carnes have endorsed Higgins, both highlighting his experience in the courtroom. 

Other law enforcement leaders who have endorsed Higgins include Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings and current DA Michael O’Keefe. 

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans; attorney John Carey and former Yarmouth Police Officer  Melissa Alden, and Democrat criminal defense attorney Robert Galibois.

