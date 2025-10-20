Dennis sewer work impacting area around transfer station

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

DENNIS – A busy part of Dennis is being impacted by a major wastewater project.

Crews are installing a pipe twenty feet into the earth in the area of Theophilus Smith Road and South Gages Way. The project started in September, with partial closures are expected through the rest of the year.

For the work that’s taking place this week, the town says access to the Dennis Transfer Station will be restricted Wednesday through Friday.

More information is available on the Dennis website, on the Wastewater Project Updates page.

Expect delays at the intersection of Route 134 and Upper County Road, as a significant number of trucks and cars will pass through to access Great Western Road as the alternate route. Plan ahead, leave more time, or seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

Police details and contractors will work with residents and businesses to ensure their needs for access are addressed.

The town thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation during this important project to restore and protect our environment.