Dina Gilbert Guest Conducting “Beethoven: The Revolutionary”

HYANNIS – Guest conductor and candidate for Cape Symphony Artistic Director Dina Gilbert will lead “Beethoven: The Revolutionary” this weekend.

Acclaimed for her energy and versatility, Gilbert is currently Music Director of the Kamloops Symphony in Canada. She will bring that same strong energy to the stage beginning Saturday at 7:30 pm.

In this interview with CapeCod.com, Gilbert says she pulls inspiration from films and other popular culture, not just the classics.

She says looking outwards to other mediums like dance, the silver screen, and even video games can help bring a new generation of listeners to the audience for traditional scores like Beethoven’s legendary Symphony No. 5 this weekend.

The concert will also feature guest violinist Alexi Kenney, an artist who has soloed with many major orchestras around the world. Born in Palo Alto, California in 1994, Alexi is a graduate of the New England Conservatory in Boston, where he received an Artist Diploma as a student of Miriam Fried and Donald Weilerstein.

