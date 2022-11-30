Environmental Advocate Hopeful Post-November Election

HYANNIS – With the November mid-term elections over, Andrew Gottlieb, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, is feeling positive about future environmental improvements.

Gottlieb was optimistic about the continuing progressiveness of water quality compliance.

“We’ve had over a decade significant legislative achievement that has managed and mitigated the cost of water quality compliance for Cape towns and Cape homeowners.”

Solar power was also a concern in certain areas of the Cape. Gottlieb said the delegation wishes to expand solar access in areas of commissions with historic districts.

“We think it’s time that solar installations on rooftops become exempt from historic commission review.”

Gottlieb said the importance of homeowners in historic districts having access to solar energy for a variety of reasons and should be available for those in need.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center