Driver Facing Charges After Crashing Into Falmouth Home

July 9, 2024

Photo provided by Falmouth P.D.

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department says the driver who crashed into a house overnight Sunday will be summoned to District Court for charges including OUI, negligent operation.

The police department did not immediately identify the 21-year-old male operator who was from Falmouth.

The property at 780 East Falmouth Highway was previously the site of a fatal crash in 2021.

The crash over the weekend reportedly caused significant damage to the home, but there were no injuries. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

