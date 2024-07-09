Driver Facing Charges After Crashing Into Falmouth Home

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Police Department says the driver who crashed into a house overnight Sunday will be summoned to District Court for charges including OUI, negligent operation.

The police department did not immediately identify the 21-year-old male operator who was from Falmouth.

The property at 780 East Falmouth Highway was previously the site of a fatal crash in 2021.

The crash over the weekend reportedly caused significant damage to the home, but there were no injuries.