Eminent Domain Letters Out for Sagamore Bridge Project

BOURNE – Eminent domain letters are going out for neighborhoods around the Sagamore Bridge in preparation for work on its replacement.

It includes the Round Hill community in Sagamore, which is to be used as a staging area for equipment, then later as green space.

State officials will work with residents about fair market compensation for the land.

Governor Maura Healey says that they are working to get shovels in the ground for the Sagamore Bridge replacement project by 2027. State officials plan to have the bridge replaced by 2036.

She stated previously that the initiative will create more than 9,000 union jobs, including construction, design and maintenance.

Plans call for twin, three-lane spans carrying one way traffic. The third lane will function as a dedicated turning lane for the immediate exits.

Once the bridge is complete, responsibility for its maintenance will transition from the US Army Corps of Engineers to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Funding is still being sought for the Bourne Bridge replacement.