EPA Issues Statement to Holtec Warning Them of Illegality of Discharge

PLYMOUTH – The EPA has issued a letter to Holtec International warning them that any discharge of wastewater from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station would be illegal under their current permit and could result in criminal fines as well as imprisonment.

Association to Preserve Cape Cod Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb applauded the move, saying it helps bolster their own potential case seeking an injunction if Holtec moves ahead with discharge.

“Despite what EPA has told them—that they would be subject to civil and potential criminal fines—they might do a calculus and decide it might be worth the price of doing business to make the discharge and pay the fine after the fact,” said Gottlieb.

The Association recently retained the service of Boston-based legal firm Sugarman, Rogers, Barshak & Cohen, P.C. to assemble a case possibly seeking a federal court injunction.

“Something that creates personal liability and exposure to everybody involved in the decision-making tree at Holtec. We want them to feel personally vulnerable to both personal financial penalties and a potential for prison time.”

The statement from the EPA was prompted by Holtec representatives saying during the most recent Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meeting that they could not commit to waiting until the permit modification process is complete to begin discharging water.

EPA officials said that they perceived Holtec’s non-commitment as a possibility of intentional noncompliance with the Clean Water Act without prior notice, and are formally requiring the company to give notification well in advance of any planned discharges of regulated pollutants.