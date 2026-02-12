Erosion claims Eastham home once known for connection to Watergate

EASTHAM – Demolition has taken place at another Cape Cod beach house doomed by erosion.

A federal contractor, Apex Abatement, ran an excavator at the Bartlett House on Ocean View Drive in Eastham last week.

Reports indicate the house has ties to the early events of the Watergate scandal, for a phone call that was placed from the property in 1971.

The Bartlett was near Coast Guard Beach, a part of the Cape Cod National Seashore. Apex says the uninhabitable house was a federally owned property which was situated dangerously close to an eroding ocean bluff.

Apex says they were contracted to perform turn key environmental, demolition, and site restoration services for the site. They said special care was taken to prevent impact to the habitats of rare bird species that reside nearby.

Officials said this project was also unique in that coordination with an onsite archeologist was required.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter