Erosion-threatened beach house tied to Watergate is being demolished

EASTHAM – A federal contractor is demolishing a Cape Cod house due to coastal erosion.

According to a press release, Apex Abatement and Demolition was scheduled to begin operations at the Bartlett House in Eastham on Tuesday.

The property on Ocean View Drive has ties to the early events of the Watergate scandal, for a phone call that was reportedly placed from the property in 1971.

It is currently uninhabitable, as it sits precariously over the ocean.

Robert Sullivan with Apex said, “As a federal contractor, Apex is tasked with safely removing this endangered structure before the Atlantic claims it outright. We are moving forward with a demolition plan that prioritizes public safety, environmental protection, and coordination with oversight agencies.”