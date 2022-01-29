You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / ESPN: Tom Brady is Retiring at Age 44

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

His company’s Twitter account deleted a post indicating Brady was retiring, and his agent said the 44-year-old quarterback would be the only person to accurately express his plans.

After ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources, TB12sports Twitter account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings.  5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady”

