Eversource Prepared for Heat-Driven Increases in Electricity Demand

HYANNIS – With high heat and humidity expected across the region, Eversource said that it is ready to deal with the high demand air conditioners and fans will have on the electrical system.

Representatives for the company said that on average, Massachusetts customers use 40% more electricity during the summer months, though residents can save on their energy bill through small steps that will add up.

They highlighted keeping air conditioners set to moderate temperatures, and that every degree higher on the thermostat translates to 1 to 3 percent less energy used.

Eversource also encouraged residents to keep blinds closed to keep the heat out, which can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

They also said that switching to LED lights around the house are not only more energy efficient, but also run cooler while lasting longer, saving money in the long-run in more ways than one.

“We begin preparing for the increased demand we typically see during the summer months well before the hot weather arrives,” said Eversource Vice President for Electric Operations Bill Ritchie.

“By conducting ground and aerial inspections of the overhead and underground electrical system in the cooler months, we can detect and address any issues in advance so that our customers have reliable service during these hot summer days and throughout the year.”

For the full list of tips from Eversource, including energy assessments of homes, click here.