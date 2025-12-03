Falmouth Academy purchases historic Captain’s Manor Inn for expansion

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Academy says it has purchased the historic Captain’s Manor Inn, which will serve as the home of the school’s new five-day boarding program.

The Captain’s Manor Inn, located at 27 Main Street just steps away from campus, is a landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1849 and was the town’s first summer residence.

The new Falmouth Academy program which will serve 12-to-15 students will launch next September.

Falmouth Academy says they’ll be able to expand access to their college-preparatory experience for students across Cape Cod, the Islands, southeastern Massachusetts, and beyond. Captain’s Manor Inn.

David Perry, Head of School, said “The new boarding program will allow us to extend the reach of our mission-driven college preparatory program to families who value our academic culture but live too far away for a daily commute. The Captain’s Manor Inn provides a warm, home-like residential program within walking distance of campus, an ideal setting for students to live and learn.”