Falmouth Receives $336,000 for Recycling Upgrades

FALMOUTH – Falmouth has received $336,000 for recycling infrastructure upgrades.

The grant has been awarded by The Recycling Partnership as part of the Every Bottle back initiative by the beverage industry to reduce its plastic footprint.

The money will be used to provide Falmouth with new 95-gallon curbside recycling carts that increase collection capacity.

“The beverage manufacturers and bottlers of Massachusetts are committed to reducing the usage of new plastics by enhancing our efforts to collect and to remake bottles for consumers in the Commonwealth,” said Steve Boksanski, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Beverage Association in a statement.

“Through this partnership and with these investments, we will be able to expand access to recycling for the residents of Falmouth and Methuen and improve the quality of material collected. We are grateful for this collaborative effort to get every bottle back and look forward to continuing our work together.”

The investment is part of over $16 million dollars being committed by the industry towards expanding recycling.