You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball

Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball

September 3, 2025

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is considering its noise bylaw as the Cape’s hottest new sport pickleball continues to grow in popularity. Town officials say the current bylaw references vague standards and prohibits certain noise if it is plainly audible at 150 feet.

They add it’s difficult to enforce and hurts siting for recreational facilities. Town officials hope to incorporate better noise standards brought by a study for potential pickleball court locations earlier this year.

The town will ask for input next Wednesday at 6pm at the Gus Canty Community Center on Main Street.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 