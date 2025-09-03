Falmouth Reconsiders Noise Bylaw with Growing Popularity of Pickleball

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth is considering its noise bylaw as the Cape’s hottest new sport pickleball continues to grow in popularity. Town officials say the current bylaw references vague standards and prohibits certain noise if it is plainly audible at 150 feet.

They add it’s difficult to enforce and hurts siting for recreational facilities. Town officials hope to incorporate better noise standards brought by a study for potential pickleball court locations earlier this year.

The town will ask for input next Wednesday at 6pm at the Gus Canty Community Center on Main Street.