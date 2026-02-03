Falmouth reports presence of invasive pine beetle

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Town Manager’s office says there has been a positive identification of the Southern Pine Beetle, which officials say has become one of the most destructive forest pests in the Northeast.

Southern pine beetles were first detected in low numbers in Massachusetts in 2015, and they have been killing trees across Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Falmouth Tree Warden Jeremiah Pearson advises that “The Town of Falmouth is now working in collaboration with Barnstable County officials to develop a local response plan and an online portal to educate residents on the signs of Southern Pine Bark beetle presence and to allow private property owners to report any suspected damage to trees on their property.”

Until this local portal is established, residents are asked to report any potential pine tree damage using the Massachusetts DCR Forest Health Program Southern Pine Beetle reporting form.

Signs of SPB include the reddening of an otherwise green crown in pitch pine tree. This will be accompanied by needle-sized holes throughout the bark area; the holes are small but very visible. You may see sap if the tree is still actively defending itself; you may not if the tree is already deceased.