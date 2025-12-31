New solar project to benefit Falmouth schools

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Solect Energy has announced it is partnering with the Town of Falmouth on new solar carports at Falmouth High School and North Falmouth Elementary.

Hopkinton, Mass-based Solect says the projects will deliver clean energy and long-term savings at no capital cost to the town.

Officials say the solar project will generate about $2 million in savings and cover a significant percentage of the school’s electricity: 15% for Falmouth High School, and 88% for North Falmouth Elementary.

The company added that these projects advance Falmouth’s Green Communities and Climate Action goals, lowering costs and emissions for years to come.

Solect also has a Power Purchase Agreement with Upper Cape Cod Technical School in Bourne. The solar canopy there generates over six-hundred kilowatts. Solect says it shares a portion of the produced energy with the town’s Recreational Authority during Upper Cape Tech’s relatively slow summer months.

They were also involved with solar power projects at the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

