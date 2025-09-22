Falmouth town officials respond after 18-year-old accused of planning school shooting

FALMOUTH – After a local 18-year-old Ian Fotheringham was arrested and charged for allegedly planning a school shooting, Falmouth town officials say they are collaborating with the Public Schools district to prioritize safety.

They said they have existing plans in place for emergencies with a police presence currently at local public schools.

They added leadership will be available at an information session Wednesday at 6pm at the Lawrence School Auditorium with the police chief and school superintendent also in attendance to discuss the incident.

Fotheringham has been released on bail, but is under house arrest, must wear an ankle monitor, and is undergoing mental health treatment.

The following is the full statement from the Town of Falmouth: