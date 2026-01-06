Flu cases are on the rise in Massachusetts

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – The state of Massachusetts is reporting very high flu activity with cases climbing.

The Department of Public Health says we are moving through peak flu season. Thousands of residents have become ill.

The DPH says tragically, influenza has already been reported to be associated with the deaths of three pediatric patients in Massachusetts during recent weeks. In addition, there have been 29 adult flu deaths reported so far this season.

While COVID-19 and RSV rates currently remain low, state officials also say cases of both illnesses are beginning to increase.

Preventative measures are urged such as washing hands frequently, staying home if you’re sick, and covering coughs and sneezes.