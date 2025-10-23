Gift card donations sought for longtime Thanksgiving food drive

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable and the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and the Islands are seeking support for their annual Thanksgiving curbside pickup.

It’s happening on Saturday, November 22nd.

The church and the committee have been assisting families in the community with Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys for the past two decades. Last year, they helped 331 families.

Supermarket gift cards or cash donations are requested, but not turkey donations fresh or frozen this year.

If you know a family in need, please have them call Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands 508-771-1727 ext. 117 to register. The registration deadline is November 10th.

The groups are asking for donations to be made by November 14th.

Checks should be made payable to CACCI (Thanksgiving) and mail to: CACCI, 88 North Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

To pay online, visit the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod website.

Gift cards can be given to reception staff at Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands, 372 North St, Hyannis, Monday-Friday between 8:30am-3:30pm.