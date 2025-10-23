You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Gift card donations sought for longtime Thanksgiving food drive

Gift card donations sought for longtime Thanksgiving food drive

October 23, 2025

Cooked turkey

BARNSTABLE – Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church in Barnstable and the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod and the Islands are seeking support for their annual Thanksgiving curbside pickup.

It’s happening on Saturday, November 22nd.

The church and the committee have been assisting families in the community with Thanksgiving baskets and turkeys for the past two decades. Last year, they helped 331 families.

Supermarket gift cards or cash donations are requested, but not turkey donations fresh or frozen this year.

If you know a family in need, please have them call Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands 508-771-1727 ext. 117 to register. The registration deadline is November 10th.

The groups are asking for donations to be made by November 14th. 

Checks should be made payable to CACCI (Thanksgiving) and mail to: CACCI, 88 North Street, Hyannis, MA 02601

To pay online, visit the Community Action Committee of Cape Cod website.

Gift cards can be given to reception staff at Community Action Committee of Cape Cod & Islands, 372 North St, Hyannis, Monday-Friday between 8:30am-3:30pm.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 