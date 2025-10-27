Government shutdown update: Healey calls on Trump to undo SNAP program freeze

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey is calling on President Donald Trump to reverse his decision to end Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in connection to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Healey’s office says more than 1.1 million Massachusetts residents rely on the benefits to afford food.

The decision will take effect on November 1st.

Healey said state leaders will work with families who rely on SNAP and also help them meet new eligibility requirements from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Massachusetts officials say the changes will impose burdensome requirements on SNAP recipients that are designed to reduce their benefits or remove them from the program altogether. States are forced to implement these changes to avoid significant cost penalties imposed by Congress that could threaten the state’s ability to serve all clients, but the MA Department of Transitional Assistance is committed to ensuring that everyone who is impacted is aware of the changes and supporting them through meeting the requirements.

“As federal changes threaten to disrupt SNAP benefits, our commitment remains the same: to stand with the people we serve, strengthen our communities, and ensure every family has the resources to thrive,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Michael Cole. “Department of Transitional Assistance staff across Massachusetts are working tirelessly to support families through an unprecedented challenge.”

People looking to help can donate to their local United Way or to the United Response Fund, which will rapidly provide resources in communities to mitigate impacts from federal delays in SNAP benefits.

“One of the reasons I love this state is that the people of Massachusetts always step up to help neighbors in need. I encourage anyone with the means to do so to support our incredible philanthropic organizations, like United Way, and food banks who are doing heroic work to make sure that no one goes hungry,” said Healey.

Residents facing immediate hunger due to lack of SNAP benefits can call Project Bread, a food assistance program for Massachusetts families, at 1-800-645-8333.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter