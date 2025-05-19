Governor’s energy bill could bring back nuclear power to Massachusetts

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has filed the Energy Affordability, Independence and Innovation Act with the stated goal of bringing down costs for residents and businesses.

According to Healey’s office, one of the things the legislation does is reduce barriers to new, cutting-edge nuclear technologies.

The last remaining nuclear power plant in Massachusetts, Pilgrim Station in Plymouth, was retired in 2019.

“Massachusetts families and businesses can’t afford big energy price spikes now, or in the future. This bill, along with our energy affordability agenda, gets costs off bills, saves people money, and adopts an all of the above strategy to bring new energy into Massachusetts,” said Governor Healey.

Healey’s energy bill also aims to reduce customer bills by restricting utility companies from passing unnecessary costs onto ratepayers.