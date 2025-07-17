Habitat For Humanity announces new home applications on Upper and Lower Cape

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has announced affordable homeownership applications are now available for seven homes.

The houses will be located in Bourne, Brewster, and Falmouth.

The deadline to apply is September 15th. You can apply online at the Habitat for Humanity website, as well as by stopping by the Bourne, Brewster and Falmouth libraries.

Applicants are strongly urged to attend one of the in-person or virtual Zoom Habitat Cape Cod Application/Information Workshops for prospective buyers. In-person workshops will be held at the Bourne Library on August 18th and 26th, the Brewster Library July 31st and August 16th, and the Falmouth Library July 26th and August 20th.