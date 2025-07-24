You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Habitat for Humanity announces postponement of home applications

July 24, 2025

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is providing an update about the availability of new houses, that the current application period for one home in Bourne, four homes in Falmouth, and two in Brewster is temporarily postponed.

The homes will be re-advertised in the future, at which time applicants will be welcomed.

People are being advised to monitor the habitatcapecod.org website for updates and a revised 60-day application timeline.

The local chapter of the nonprofit, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Yarmouthport, has completed nearly 200 homes across Cape Cod. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


