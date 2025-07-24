Habitat for Humanity announces postponement of home applications

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is providing an update about the availability of new houses, that the current application period for one home in Bourne, four homes in Falmouth, and two in Brewster is temporarily postponed.

The homes will be re-advertised in the future, at which time applicants will be welcomed.

People are being advised to monitor the habitatcapecod.org website for updates and a revised 60-day application timeline.

The local chapter of the nonprofit, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Yarmouthport, has completed nearly 200 homes across Cape Cod.