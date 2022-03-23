Harwich Voters Face Question on Pilgrim Nuke Plant

HARWICH – Harwich voters will decide on a non-binding ballot question calling on Holtec International to withdraw any potential plans to discharge radioactive water from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay.

Diane Turco, co-founder of the citizen’s group Cape Downwinders—a group started to raise awareness about the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station—told select board members that the effort would see Harwich join other communities across Cape who have voiced opposition to the prospect, including Mashpee.

“We’re really concerned that this is the cheapest and quickest method for Holtec to get rid of that contaminated water, so we have presented this petition across the Cape and on Martha’s Vineyard,” said Turco.

“We’re getting all the towns basically to sign on to have this as a non-binding public advisory question to allow the public to have a voice.”

The question asks if Harwich will take steps to communicate with Governor Charlie Baker, Attorney General Maura Healey, and the Legislature to employ all means available to prevent Holtec from utilizing the Bay for any possible dumping plan.

Rosemary Shields with the League of Women Voters said that the organization is also in favor of the ballot question.

Holtec officials previously said that dumping the water was only one option of several that they were considering, including shipping it to out-of-state processing plants or evaporation methods.

All board members voted in favor of including the ballot question on the warrant, save for Larry Ballantine who abstained from voting.

The last day to register to vote for the annual town election is Tuesday, April 12 by 8 pm.

The election will be held on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 pm to 8 pm at the Community Center Gymnasium.