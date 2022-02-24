Harwich Budget Accounts for Changing Community

HARWICH – Harwich town finance officials have outlined their draft comprehensive budget plan of about $79 million, adding that it factors in a changing community facing several challenges from COVID to affordable housing.

In the draft budget, town finance officials highlighted new realities facing Harwich, including rapid growth for the Monomoy Regional and Cape Cod Regional Vocational School Districts.

They also cited cost-of-living-adjustments for town employees, and debt exclusions from previous years like those related to the Phase II construction phase of the Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan.

Ongoing challenges, such as the national economy facing inflation rates not seen in thirty years as well as tight job markets, were also factored into the budget, according to officials.

With those obstacles in mind, Town Administrator Joseph Powers said the budget prioritizes promoting town culture, housing issues, public safety and technological improvements.

As the COVID pandemic continues, Powers said that the budget also places an emphasis on health and human services.

The $79,075,393 budget is about $3.1 million above the previous year, and also accounts for an about 400 percent increase in expenditure on sewering as the region continues to wrestle with water quality.

The draft document now moves to the Finance Committee for review.

The full proposed budget can be found here.