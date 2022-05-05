Harwich Voters Approve Six Ponds Land Conservation Article

HARWICH – Harwich voters unanimously approved $950,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to purchase a conservation restriction for the Six Ponds Special District.

Former Cape & Islands State Senator and Cape Air founder Dan Wolf said the 85 acres of land is worth more recreationally and culturally than it would be as development for real estate.

“The infrastructure and the cost of actually developing and maintaining the land would actually in the long run cost more than the real estate value brought in,” said Wolf.

“Even if you look at the business and economics of this, it doesn’t make sense.”

Herring River Restoration Project Coordinator and Environmental Consultant Margo Fenn said that the acquisition was a rare opportunity to preserve one of the biggest remaining undeveloped parcels on Cape Cod.

“If it becomes developed then it’s gone forever. It’s one of the very few places where you can go and walk for two or three hours without running into civilization. There aren’t very many places like that left,” said Fenn.

Supporters said that the acquisition would also protect water quality in the local area.

Voters also approved other articles including an amendment to the Monomoy Regional School District agreement that will save taxpayers $700,000 due to the increased costs of educating students in Chatham.