Harwich water main flushing starting next week

HARWICH – The Harwich Water Department will begin flushing water mains next Monday, September 29th through December as weather permits.

Flushing will take place Monday through Thursday between the hours of 5 and 10 p.m. in the area of East Harwich.

The Department will do everything possible to minimize the disturbance during flushing periods. Signs will be posted notifying residents of flushing areas. It is recommended that residents set aside clean water for drinking and cooking purposes in the event of discoloration. Temporary discoloration of the water and a chlorine taste is to be expected during the flushing period.

Please check water for clarity prior to doing laundry.

The Harwich Water Department apologizes for any inconvenience, and appreciates the cooperation of the water customers in their effort to maintain the highest quality of potable water possible. If additional information is needed, please call 508-432-0304, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.