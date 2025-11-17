Healey administration encourages installation of heat pumps to take advantage of lower rates

HYANNIS – Governor Maura Healey’s administration is raising awareness about new electric heat pump rates for this winter heating season.

Seasonal reduced rates are being made available to customers of Eversource, National Grid and Unitil who heat their homes using heat pumps, which are considered to be one of the most efficient forms of heating.

Healey said, ““Earlier this year, I called on the DPU to find solutions that lower costs for residents, and the approval of this heat pump rate is a strong example of that work in action.”

Over 100,000 people will see reductions in their bills.

“National Grid is committed to providing the safe, reliable, and affordable energy our customers expect,” said Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer at National Grid. “We’re proud to team up with the Healey-Driscoll Administration and fellow Massachusetts utilities to offer a new winter heat pump rate—helping residential heat pump users save on electricity and manage their winter bills.”

From the governor’s office about how heat pumps work:

They are “a heating and cooling system that moves heat indoors in the winter and draws heat outdoors in the summer. Because they transfer heat, rather than generating it, heat pumps can be up to three times as energy efficient as conventional boilers or furnaces. An air-source heat pump – the most common type of heat pump – can reduce your electricity use for heating by up to 75 percent compared to electric resistance heating, such as baseboard heaters. High-efficiency heat pumps also dehumidify better than standard central air conditioners, resulting in less energy usage and more comfort in summer months. These seasonal rates are lower than the standard base distribution rates from the electric utilities. The new rates for heat pump households will have no financial impact on other electric customers: non-heat pump households will not pay more for electricity this winter because of the new rate.”

Visit the National Grid website to learn more.