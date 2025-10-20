You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Healey says outgoing transportation secretary was instrumental on projects including Cape Cod Canal bridges

October 20, 2025

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey has announced that she has named MBTA general manager Phillip Eng as interim Transportation Secretary.

Monica Tibbits-Nutt has stepped down from that position and as the CEO of MassDOT. She plans to return to private industry.

“Secretary Tibbits-Nutt has led our entire statewide transportation system and a workforce of more than 12,000 employees. Under her leadership, we made significant progress on some of the most complex and consequential infrastructure investments in state history, including the Cape Cod Bridges, West/East Rail, and the Sumner Tunnel Restoration,” said Healey.

Healey added, “During her tenure, MassDOT secured more than $1.8 billion in federal transportation funding, the highest in state history, and she was instrumental in advancing equitable fare policy across the state.”

 The governor also said that Eng is a trusted leader with decades of transportation experience.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

