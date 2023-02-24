Herring River Restoration Commences Construction

WELLFLEET – Construction has begun on the infrastructure of the Herring River estuary restoration project.

The project tackles the biggest component necessary to restore tidal flow to the area: removing dikes at Chequessett Neck Road and building sluice gates that will control the rate of water exchange.

The restricted water flow has degraded its quality, killed native vegetation and provided a breeding ground for pests like mosquitos.

Temporary lane closures are expected, though the road will remain open. A temporary bypass bridge will also be in place this summer to allow continued vehicle and pedestrian access.

The project was funded by $31 million of $59 million in federal and state grants awarded to Wellfleet.

The project is a partnership between the Town of Wellfleet and Cape Cod National Seashore.

The restoration is expected to take about 2 years to complete.