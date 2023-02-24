You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Herring River Restoration Commences Construction

Herring River Restoration Commences Construction

February 24, 2023

WELLFLEET – Construction has begun on the infrastructure of the Herring River estuary restoration project. 

The project tackles the biggest component necessary to restore tidal flow to the area: removing dikes at Chequessett Neck Road and building sluice gates that will control the rate of water exchange.  

The restricted water flow has degraded its quality, killed native vegetation and provided a breeding ground for pests like mosquitos. 

Temporary lane closures are expected, though the road will remain open. A temporary bypass bridge will also be in place this summer to allow continued vehicle and pedestrian access. 

The project was funded by $31 million of $59 million in federal and state grants awarded to Wellfleet.

The project is a partnership between the Town of Wellfleet and Cape Cod National Seashore.

The restoration is expected to take about 2 years to complete.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 