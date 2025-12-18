You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / High Wind Warning from National Weather Service for Cape and Islands Friday

High Wind Warning from National Weather Service for Cape and Islands Friday

December 18, 2025

High Wind Warning from National Weather Service for C&I 12-18-25

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Cape Cod and the Islands on Friday.

The timing of the warning is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Weather Service is forecasting south winds 25 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

For precautionary and preparedness actions, the High Wind Warning says “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 