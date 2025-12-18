High Wind Warning from National Weather Service for Cape and Islands Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Cape Cod and the Islands on Friday.

The timing of the warning is 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Weather Service is forecasting south winds 25 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour expected.

Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

For precautionary and preparedness actions, the High Wind Warning says “Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”