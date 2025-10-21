Hundreds gather for veteran’s burial at MA National Cemetery

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOURNE – There was a large turnout at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne last Friday to honor the life of a veteran who was set to be buried alone.

Frank Dobrynski, of Carver, died in February at Royal Cape Cod nursing center in Buzzards Bay. Dobrynski was in the Army and Air Force, and he served in the Korean War.

He did not have any known family or close friends to attend his burial, but word was spread by State Representative Steve Xiarhos and others, and several-hundred people wound up showing up to pay their respects.

Xiarhos called it a sacred duty to ensure that no veteran is ever forgotten.

Dobrynski, who earned the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal for his dedicated service, was buried with full military honors.