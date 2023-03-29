You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Hyannis Public Library Receives $3M Donation for Renovations

Hyannis Public Library Receives $3M Donation for Renovations

March 29, 2023

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Public Library renovation project has received a $3 million boost from an anonymous donor.

Library officials said it’s the largest donation they have ever received, and will go a long way in kick-starting the long-awaited project.

The library was last renovated in 1974, when a new wing was added to the existing historic building.

Officials said they want to deliver a modern library space that combines traditional and new programs with the renovations.

The renovation project is expected to cost $8 million total and take three years to complete.

