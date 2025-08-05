Island Pickle, proposed pickleball center on Upper Cape, gains permits

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Select Board has approved permits for alcohol sales and live entertainment at “Island Pickle”, a large new pickleball complex that’s set to open in the fall.

The plans for the property at 51 Evergreen Circle include ten pickleball courts, a group of golf simulators, and a restaurant and tavern, with live music Thursdays through Sundays.

Measuring over 30,000 square feet, Island Pickle will be located in an industrial park away from any abutting properties.

Owner William Russell also owns the Pineapple Caper Cafe in Osterville. He appeared before the Select Board for the two Island Pickle licenses on July 28th.

Russell has previously told the NewsCenter that Island Pickle will help address the noise associated with outdoor play that has caused complaints in multiple towns across Cape Cod.