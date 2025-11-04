Lawmakers want easier application process for Cape towns seeking Seasonal Communities Designation

BARNSTABLE – Cape delegation members want the Seasonal Communities Designation introduced by the recent passed Affordable Homes Act to be easier for towns to apply for.

Lawmakers sent a letter to the state urging more clear guidance, adding that every town on Cape should qualify for the designation opening up more funding options for year-round housing.

The designation also permits more diverse housing options like smaller homes, boosts residential tax exemptions and allows housing with preference for municipal workers and other essential workers.

“Cape and Islanders face a housing crisis and need relief,” said Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes, who spearheaded the effort.

“Every town on Cape Cod is a seasonal community and they need guidance on how to achieve a ‘Seasonal Community’ designation to bring more housing options for local residents struggling to afford it here.”

Only Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet have received the designation.

The Affordable Homes Act authorized $5.16 billion for affordable housing initiatives statewide.

The full letter and all of its signers can be found below: