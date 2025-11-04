Lawmakers want easier application process for Cape towns seeking Seasonal Communities Designation

BARNSTABLE – Cape delegation members want the Seasonal Communities Designation introduced by the recent passed Affordable Homes Act to be easier for towns to apply for.
Lawmakers sent a letter to the state urging more clear guidance, adding that every town on Cape should qualify for the designation opening up more funding options for year-round housing.
The designation also permits more diverse housing options like smaller homes, boosts residential tax exemptions and allows housing with preference for municipal workers and other essential workers.
“Cape and Islanders face a housing crisis and need relief,” said Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes, who spearheaded the effort.
“Every town on Cape Cod is a seasonal community and they need guidance on how to achieve a ‘Seasonal Community’ designation to bring more housing options for local residents struggling to afford it here.”
Only Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Eastham, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro and Wellfleet have received the designation.
The Affordable Homes Act authorized $5.16 billion for affordable housing initiatives statewide.
The full letter and all of its signers can be found below:
Dear Secretary Augustus,
We want to begin by expressing our sincere appreciation for your leadership and the outstanding work of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities team. We deeply appreciate that, out of the many policy initiatives included in the Affordable Homes Act, HLC has prioritized the implementation of the Seasonal Communities designation. Your commitment and attention to addressing the unique housing challenges of seasonal regions has not gone unnoticed.
As members of the Cape and Islands Legislative Delegation, we write to respectfully request that HLC provide clear and timely guidance to all Barnstable County municipalities on how to obtain designation as Seasonal Communities under the Affordable Homes Act, ideally no later than the end of this calendar year.
The Seasonal Communities designation was created to respond to the acute housing pressures facing our region. Every town across the Cape and Islands experiences dramatic seasonal fluctuations in population, employment, and housing demand. These dynamics make it increasingly difficult for year-round residents and essential workers to find and maintain stable housing. The challenges are regional in nature and require a coordinated, inclusive approach that ensures no community is left behind.
Municipal leaders are already preparing for spring 2026 annual town meetings and need certainty to develop warrant articles and local bylaws. Without clear direction from HLC on how to qualify for Seasonal Community designation, towns may not be able to take the necessary steps in time.
We therefore respectfully request that HLC issue clear written guidance by December 31, 2025, outlining the process and criteria for obtaining Seasonal Community designation. We also request that all Barnstable County municipalities currently without designation are eligible for acceptance should they apply.
Thank you again for your partnership and for placing seasonal communities at the forefront of your agenda. We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that the Cape and Islands can meet the housing needs of all who live and work here.
Respectfully,
Julian Cyr Dylan Fernandes David T. Vieira
State Senator State Senator State Representative
Cape & Islands Plymouth and Barnstable 3rd Barnstable
Steven Xiarhos Kip Diggs Hadley Luddy
State Representative State Representative State Representative
5th Barnstable 2nd Barnstable 4th Barnstable
Thomas Moakley
State Representative
Barnstable, Dukes, & Nantucket