Leadership change taking place at Cape Light Compact

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Energy services organization Cape Light Compact is announcing a new chief administrative officer.

Margaret Song has been selected to assume the role from Maggie Downey, who is retiring. Downey was the organization’s first and only administrator dating back to the creation of the Compact in 1997. Serving Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, the Compact currently has over 200,000 customers.

Song currently serves as the Compact’s Evaluation, Strategy and Policy Manager and has worked at the Compact since 2003. She has held several management positions within the Compact over her time at the Compact including Residential Program Manager, Commercial and Industrial Program Manager and her current position.

David Anthony, Chair of Cape Light Compact’s Governing Board, said Song “is well suited to lead the Compact into its next decades of advocacy and energy efficiency for our residents and businesses and to help adapt to future changes in the energy landscape for our region.”

Cape Light Compact says Downey led through several major transitions including the incorporation of energy efficiency programs into the statewide Mass Save program and the transition from Barnstable County to an independent Joint Powers Entity.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter