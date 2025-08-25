You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LINKS: Yarmouth and Dennis establish committees to determine future plans for closed schools

LINKS: Yarmouth and Dennis establish committees to determine future plans for closed schools

August 25, 2025

YARMOUTH/DENNIS – The Towns of Dennis and Yarmouth are evaluating how to best use two former schools.

The Mattacheese and Wixon schools closed in 2023, having  been replaced by the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate School.

Yarmouth says potential uses for Mattacheese include a wide range of possibilities such as housing, recreation, economic development, cultural centers and conservation. A public meeting was held last month.

Former Wixon School in Dennis. Photo courtesy of Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District

The options being considered for the Wixon in Dennis include housing and a youth, community or recreation center.

Links to the town web pages for the future use projects are available above.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 