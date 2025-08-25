LINKS: Yarmouth and Dennis establish committees to determine future plans for closed schools

YARMOUTH/DENNIS – The Towns of Dennis and Yarmouth are evaluating how to best use two former schools.
The Mattacheese and Wixon schools closed in 2023, having been replaced by the Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate School.
Yarmouth says potential uses for Mattacheese include a wide range of possibilities such as housing, recreation, economic development, cultural centers and conservation. A public meeting was held last month.
The options being considered for the Wixon in Dennis include housing and a youth, community or recreation center.
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter