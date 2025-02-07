LISTEN: Bird Flu Update with Barnstable County Disease Expert

HYANNIS – As positive bird flu cases are reported in local wildlife by Eastham-based Wild Care and state health officials, Barnstable County’s contract epidemiologist urges residents to be safe.

Lea Hamner says no human cases have been reported, but they are closely monitoring the situation as more positive samples roll in.

She says residents keeping themselves and their pets away from sick or deceased birds should be plenty enough precaution to stay safe, but the county is in touch with state and federal officials and will update residents.

Bird flu has also been suspected in communities including Harwich, Chatham, and Plymouth, with more tests expected from the state.