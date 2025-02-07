You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Bird Flu Update with Barnstable County Disease Expert

LISTEN: Bird Flu Update with Barnstable County Disease Expert

February 7, 2025

HYANNIS – As positive bird flu cases are reported in local wildlife by Eastham-based Wild Care and state health officials, Barnstable County’s contract epidemiologist urges residents to be safe.

Lea Hamner says no human cases have been reported, but they are closely monitoring the situation as more positive samples roll in.

She says residents keeping themselves and their pets away from sick or deceased birds should be plenty enough precaution to stay safe, but the county is in touch with state and federal officials and will update residents.

Bird flu has also been suspected in communities including Harwich, Chatham, and Plymouth, with more tests expected from the state. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 