LISTEN: Former Ambassador Alan Leventhal talks Greenland, youth civics crisis, and more Thursday at Willowbend

MASHPEE – Former United States Ambassador to Denmark Alan Leventhal will discuss international concern over Greenland, youth involvement in civics, and more this Thursday at Willowbend in Mashpee.

Best selling author and Barnstable High School graduate Casey Sherman will lead the conversation, which will dive into critical issues facing young people in Massachusetts such as changing educational requirements for students and tax policy that Leventhal says are driving families out of the state.

He adds that state is at an economic crossroads, with job opportunity in offshore wind and the energy sector at large, but other policy changes like the recently adopted luxury real estate tax holding business owners back from reinvesting in the state.

Leventhal was appointed by President Joe Biden and served from 2022 to 2025.

Leventhal has also served as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Capital Partners, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Properties Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment company that was merged with Equity Office Properties in 1997.

The event is open to the public, located at 1 Willowbend Drive, Mashpee, on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 5 pm inside the ballroom.